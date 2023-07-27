Fatigue Can Shatter a Person

(The Atlantic) – Fatigue is among the most common and most disabling of long COVID’s symptoms, and a signature of similar chronic illnesses such as myalgic encephalomyelitis (also known as chronic fatigue syndrome or ME/CFS). But in these diseases, fatigue is so distinct from everyday weariness that most of the people I have talked with were unprepared for how severe, multifaceted, and persistent it can be. For a start, this fatigue isn’t really a single symptom; it has many faces. (Read More)