Do Some Randomized Controlled Trials Stack the Deck?

(Medscape) – Randomized controlled trials in oncology can make or break an investigational drug, with both patient lives and pharmaceutical company profits at stake. These trials typically pit two options against each other, an investigational therapy and a control therapy — often a standard of care — to see which has greater benefit. But there are ethical gray areas in trial designs that may, intentionally or inadvertently, tip the balance in favor of the experimental arm of a trial. These biases may result in substandard care for trial participants, even harm, and can invalidate or dilute scientific findings. (Read More)