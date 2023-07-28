‘A Certain Danger Lurks There’: How the Inventor of the First Chatbot Turned Against AI

(The Guardian) – Weizenbaum had stumbled across the computerised version of transference, with people attributing understanding, empathy and other human characteristics to software. While he never used the term himself, he had a long history with psychoanalysis that clearly informed how he interpreted what would come to be called the “Eliza effect”. As computers have become more capable, the Eliza effect has only grown stronger. (Read More)