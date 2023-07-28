Doctors Are Leaving Academic Medicine. Most of Them Are Female

(Forbes) – In the years following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the medical workforce has been challenged on many fronts. Despite the negative impacts on the pandemic on the medical workforce, there continues to be a rise in the number of females entering medical school, with 50% or more of most entering medical school classes being comprised of women. However, there remains low numbers of females entering surgical specialties, and now a study has shown that females are leaving academic medicine at higher and higher rates. (Read More)