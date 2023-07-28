His Book on the Opioid Crisis Flopped in 2003. It Now Has a New Life on Netflix

(STAT News) – A new Netflix TV show about the origins and consequences of the opioid epidemic is coming to the small screen. The show, “Painkiller,” is a fictional story based on real events that transpired around the Sackler family, Purdue Pharma, and the marketing and distribution of their drug, OxyContin. It adds to the growing list of television shows and movies around America’s opioid crisis, including Netflix’s own “The Pharmacist,” Hulu’s “Dopesick,” and HBO’s “The Crime of the Century.” (Read More)