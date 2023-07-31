Not ‘If’ but ‘When’: Antibiotic Resistance Poses Existential Threat for Modern Medicine

(USA Today) – Despite more than a century of antibiotic research and development, the world is quickly running out of these lifesaving drugs. Antibiotics, either found in nature or developed intentionally, are designed to kill bacteria. But bacteria have been evolving for more than 3 billion years and have learned to change themselves to survive. The more we use them, the more they adapt.

In 2019, the last year data is available, more than 2.8 million Americans had antimicrobial-resistant infections and more than 35,000 died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Worldwide, deaths already top 5 million a year and are expected to grow into the tens of millions within a few decades. (Read More)