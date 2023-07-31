How Trauma Became America’s Favorite Diagnosis

(New York Magazine) – Nearly three decades after leaving Harvard, van der Kolk is currently the world's most famous living psychiatrist and the author of The Body Keeps the Score, which has spent 248 weeks on the New York Times paperback-nonfiction best-seller list and counting. To date, it's sold 3 million copies and been translated into 37 languages. Published by Penguin in 2014, The Body Keeps the Score is van der Kolk's manifesto. It argues that trauma constitutes a special type of memory, one distinct from the systems used to remember grocery lists or the name of your childhood pet.