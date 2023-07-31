Calling 911? The Person Answering May Increasingly Be Overworked or Poorly Trained

When someone calls 911, they expect a highly trained professional to answer, but emergency call center workers are part of an "industry under immense pressure" because of understaffing and a host of other issues, a survey released this week found. Call centers are struggling with "surging call volumes, complex compounded emergencies, outdated technologies, and insufficient support," according to the industry survey released by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit professional organization, and Carbyne, a software company that serves emergency call centers.