The Potential Downsides of New Blockbuster Obesity Drugs

July 31, 2023

(Axios) – Even as encouraging data fuels hype around a new class of obesity drugs, regulators and experts are racing to better understand possible health risks that are still emerging in a market projected to be worth tens of billions of dollars. Why it matters: Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic have quickly become a cultural phenomenon and a source of hope for people with obesity and related health conditions. But recent reports of potential side effects, including suicidal thoughts, have raised concerns. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, highlights, Informed Consent, News, Pharma, Public Health

Ad