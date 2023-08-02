Marijuana Addiction Is Real. Those Struggling Often Face Skepticism.

(The Washington Post) – At a time when marijuana has been legalized for recreational and medicinal use in more than 20 states — and the potency of the drug has been increased — many experts believe that most people can use it without significant negative consequences, not unlike enjoying occasional alcoholic drinks. But for users like Courtney, the struggles to quit are real and complicated by the powerful cultural perception that marijuana is natural and therapeutic, not a substance that can be addicting. Courtney’s story reflects broader tensions about marijuana’s health consequences. (Read More)