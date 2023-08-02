$11 Million Awarded to Family of Woman Who Died After Taking Kratom, an Opioid-Like Herb

(NBC News) – Although the FDA has not approved kratom for sale in the U.S., the herb operates in a grey area of the law and is often sold online or at convenience stores and gas stations, usually in the form of capsules or loose powder. Several states, including Alabama, Arkansas and Wisconsin have banned kratom though.

The Food and Drug Administration has warned consumers not to use kratom because it carries a risk of liver toxicity and seizures and can lead to substance use disorder. Advocates of kratom, however, say it’s useful for pain management and can help people with substance-use disorders wean off more dangerous opioids like heroin. (Read More)