Countries Raid Each Others’ Health Systems in Global Battle for Nurses

(Wall Street Journal) – A global shortage of healthcare workers is setting off a bruising worldwide battle for talent, as rich countries raid other nations’ medical systems for staff to care for their aging populations. The competition has helped countries such as the U.S. and Australia replace some nurses who quit in record numbers during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. But it is also leaving hospitals in developing countries and some wealthier nations such as the U.K. worse off, as they lose staff to countries offering bigger paychecks. (Read More)