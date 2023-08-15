A New Edition of Clinical Ethics Is Now Available

August 15, 2023

Clinical Ethics (vol. 18, no. 2, 2023) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Medical Decision-Making when the Patient is a Prisoner” by Erik Larsen and Katherine Drabiak 
  • “Why algorithmic Speed can be more important than algorithmic Accuracy” by Jakob Mainz, et al.
  • “Refusal of Transplant Organs for non-medical Reasons including COVID-19 Status” by Sai Kaushik Yeturu, Susan M. Lerner and Jacob M. Appel
  • “The Ethics and Urgency of Identifying domestic Minor Sex Trafficking Victims in Clinical Settings” by Avery Zhou, et al.

 

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Clinical / Medical, Journal Articles, Organ Donation / Transplantation

