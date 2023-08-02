This Prosthetic Limb Actually Attaches to the Wearer’s Nerves

(Wired) – Most prosthetic arms use the person’s other body parts, like the shoulders or elbows, to power them, which limits dexterity. But the one the team demonstrated in the study was attached directly to a user’s own nervous system, allowing him to individually move each prosthetic finger at will. These movements would prove useful for something like clipping a T-shirt to a clothesline—one of the tasks in the competition. (Read More)