The AI Rules That US Policymakers Are Considering, Explained

(Vox) – AI is getting seriously good. And the federal government is finally getting serious about AI. The White House announced a suite of artificial intelligence policies in May. More recently, they brokered a number of voluntary safety commitments from leading AI companies in July. That included commitments to both internal and third-party testing of AI products to ensure they’re secure against cyberattack and guard against misuse by bad actors. (Read More)