Measles Was Once Seen as a Childhood Disease. Increasingly, Adults Are Susceptible, Too

(STAT News) – A recent report from the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency suggested the growing pool of non-immune adults — known as susceptibles in the lexicon of epidemiology — could fuel future measles outbreaks. There is also a growing body of adults in this country who have no immunity against measles, experts say. In fact, since the year 2000, about 40% of measles cases in the U.S. have been in adults, with about one-quarter in people aged 20 to 29. (Read More)