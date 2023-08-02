Pfizer Considers Cost Cuts as Demand for COVID Products Falls

(Reuters) – Pfizer (PFE.N) on Tuesday said it will launch a cost-cutting program if its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment keep underperforming expectations in the coming months due to plunging demand. Pfizer said it anticipates more clarity on the future size of the COVID market later this year as infection rates rise in the autumn and the U.S. switches to a commercial market from government contracts for the vaccine. (Read More)