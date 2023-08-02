FDA, DEA Heads Acknowledge ADHD Drug Shortage in Public Letter

(MedPage Today) – In a letter to the American publicopens in a new tab or window, the heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and FDA acknowledged ongoing stimulant drug shortages and recounted their initiatives to improve access — while calling for efforts to diminish potential overuse and misuse of these powerful medications.

"We want to make sure those who need stimulant medications have access. However, it is also an appropriate time to take a closer look at how we can best ensure these drugs are being prescribed thoughtfully and responsibly," wrote FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, and DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.