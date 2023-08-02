Giving Birth in America Continues to Get Deadlier

August 2, 2023

(Axios) – It’s becoming ever more dangerous to give birth in America, especially for Black women, older women and those living in rural areas, according to a pair of new reports from March of Dimes and Milken Institute. Why it matters: The dismal U.S. maternal health statistics are usually a sidebar in the abortion wars, but many experts believe that increasing the number of births by further restricting access to abortion will only worsen the situation. (Read More)

