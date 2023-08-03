Alzheimer’s Drug Trials Plagued by Lack of Racial Diversity

(Nature) – Black and Hispanic people are up to twice as likely as white people to develop Alzheimer's disease, but they have a much lower chance of being included in clinical trials for Alzheimer's treatments. People of colour made up only 20% of participants in trials for the Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, approved in July 2023, and less than 10% in the trial for donanemab. The 1,736-person donanemab trial — which was presented by the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, at last month's Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in Amsterdam — included only 19 Black participants who got the drug.