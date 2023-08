GSK Sues Pfizer Claiming RSV Vaccine Patent Infringement

(CNBC) – GlaxoSmithKline on Wednesday sued Pfizer in U.S. court, alleging patent infringement over Britain-based GSK’s respiratory syncytial virus vaccine. GSK claims New York-based Pfizer’s RSV vaccine, Abrysvo, infringes on four of its patents related to the antigen used in its own shot. (Read More)