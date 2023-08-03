Stress in Childhood Linked to Physical and Cognitive Problems in Older Age, According to New Study

(STAT News) – Stressful experiences during childhood could have more far-reaching effects than previously thought, contributing to issues with daily tasks like getting dressed or preparing meals in older age, according to a new national analysis. The authors of the study, published Wednesday in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, say it is the first to link adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) with objective measures of functional impairment in older U.S. adults. Potential adverse childhood experiences include financial insecurity, parental separation, severe illness, and experiencing or witnessing violence or abuse. (Read More)