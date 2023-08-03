ProMED, an Early Warning System on Disease Outbreaks, Appears Near Collapse

(STAT News) – The early warning disease network that alerted the world to the original SARS outbreak and the start of the Covid-19 pandemic appears to be in peril. A number of the senior moderators of ProMED-mail, a program operated by the International Society of Infectious Diseases, posted a letter of protest early Thursday, challenging a recently revealed plan to charge for subscriptions to the service. The group of 21 moderators, who announced they were suspending work for ProMED, expressed a lack of confidence in the ISID's administrative operations, suggesting ProMED needs to find a new home.




