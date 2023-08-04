A Cyberattack Has Disrupted Hospitals and Health Care in Several States

(Associated Press) – Hospitals and clinics in several states on Friday began the time-consuming process of recovering from a cyberattack that disrupted their computer systems, forcing some emergency rooms to shut down and ambulances to be diverted. Many primary care services at facilities run by Prospect Medical Holdings remained closed on Friday as security experts worked to determine the extent of the problem and resolve it. (Read More)