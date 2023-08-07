CheatGPT

(Business Insider) – Since ChatGPT came out last November, employees in corporate America have responded in a variety of ways. Some have fought back against the use of AI, worried about their job security. Others are waiting for their companies to train them in how to use the new technology. And then there are employees like Blake — early adopters who are quietly using AI to do their jobs faster and better, even if it means violating company policy. Call it CheatGPT — a move that gives employees who are willing to bend or even break the rules a hidden advantage over their tech-averse coworkers. (Read More)