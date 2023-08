New RSV Shots Could Give Parents Peace of Mind–Or Confuse Them More

(Axios) – The arrival of two shots that protect infants against respiratory syncytial virus could give parents some peace of mind from the leading cause of hospitalization of U.S. children under the age of 1. But that’s only if the new treatments don’t get caught up in broader vaccine skepticism — or just cause confusion by expanding childhood immunization options. (Read More)