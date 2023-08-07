Kidney Doctors Push to Protect Patients by Including Dialysis Machines in Emergency Stockpile

(STAT News) – Brigham had kidney failure, and she relied on dialysis three times each week to remove waste from her blood. Without regular dialysis treatments, she could die. But the extreme flooding from Harvey in August 2017 had closed most of the region’s dialysis clinics and made travel to other clinics and emergency rooms impossible, even by ambulance. All Brigham could do was wait for the water to recede.

By the time she finally arrived in a cross-town emergency room, she had endured seven days without dialysis. Brigham’s body was swollen with 18 pounds of fluid, and her potassium levels were so high that her heart had slowed dangerously. All she could do was sleep and throw up. (Read More)