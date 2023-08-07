Cyberattack Disrupts Hospital Computer Systems Across US, Hindering Services

(The Guardian) – A cyberattack has disrupted hospital computer systems across the United States, forcing emergency rooms in several states to close on Thursday and ambulances to be diverted. Many primary care services remained closed on Friday as security experts worked to determine the extent of the problem and resolve it. The “data security incident” began Thursday at facilities operated by Prospect Medical Holdings, which is based in California and has hospitals and clinics there and in Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania. (Read More)