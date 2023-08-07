Inside an Interagency Fight Over a Chemical Tied to Cancer Risks

(Axios) – An effort to limit a likely carcinogenic chemical used for sterilizing medical devices is at the center of a dogfight in Washington, with potentially big tradeoffs for public health. Why it matters: A chemical helping to keep Americans alive may also be making people who live near sterilization plants sick — but how quickly an acceptable alternative can take its place is sparking a high-stakes debate between powerful regulatory agencies. (Read More)