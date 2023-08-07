Paper Addresses Ethics of Bioethics Conference in Qatar

(Medical Xpress) – The decision by a global bioethics association to hold its 2024 congress in Qatar, a nation with laws against LGBTQ+ people, has provoked controversy, including objections from some of its own members. The outcry motivated the organization’s president and colleagues to draft an ethics framework to guide future site selection. The framework, published in The American Journal of Bioethics, might also help global organizations make decisions about ethically appropriate conference sites. (Read More)