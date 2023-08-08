A New Clue to the Reason Some People Come Down with Long COVID

(NPR) – There isn’t a universally agreed upon definition for what is considered long COVID – people experience a range of different symptoms including “fatigue, muscle pain, intestinal disorders and brain fog” and for different periods of time according to Longet, who was not involved in the new research. That’s made the disease difficult for scientists to fully understand. But the new research adds to the growing body of work showing that genetics can influence COVID outcomes. It was only a few weeks ago when NPR reported that genetics might make some people resistant to developing any COVID symptoms at all. (Read More)