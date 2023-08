New COVID Variant EG.5 Now Dominant in US, CDC Says

(Medical Xpress) – A variant nicknamed Eris now accounts for the largest proportion of new COVID infections across America. About 17.3% of U.S. COVID cases are believed to have been caused by the variant, formally known as EG.5, in early August, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number is 7.5% higher than it was in early July. (Read More)