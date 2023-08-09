The Biohacking Devotees Spending Hundreds of Thousands–Even Millions–to Enhance Their Homes

(Wall Street Journal) – Real-estate investors Ari and Kellie Rastegar are devotees of biohacking, a wellness lifestyle aimed at optimizing physical and mental performance. He takes 150 custom vitamins and supplements per day; she takes 23. They eat a diet specifically tailored to their genes. They workout with a trainer almost daily. They take posture management classes. They practice Transcendental Meditation. They say affirmations.

But their biohacking isn't limited to their bodies. They've also biohacked their house, an 8,200-square-foot, $22,500-per-month rental in West Lake Hills, Texas, 6 miles from downtown Austin. "Biohacking is part of our life," says Kellie Rastegar, 37. "You'd have to go out of your way to not biohack in our home."