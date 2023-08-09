Mexico Shutters 23 Pharmacies at Caribbean Coast Resorts After US Warned of Dangerous Pill Sales

(Associated Press) – Mexico has shuttered 23 pharmacies at Caribbean coast resorts, six months after a research report warned that drug stores in Mexico were offering foreigners pills they passed off as Oxycodone, Percocet and Adderall without prescriptions, authorities said Tuesday. A four-day inspection raid targeted drugstores in Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum. In March, the U.S. State Department issued a travel warning about sales of such pills, and the practice appears to be widespread. (Read More)