The Painful Puzzle of Diseases That Have No Name

An undiagnosed disease is a medical condition without a known cause, despite extensive evaluation. While undiagnosed diseases are relatively rare, they still affect millions. Up to 350 million people around the world have an "undiagnosed" or "rare" condition (a rare condition is defined as affecting less than one in 2,000 of the general population in the European Union or fewer than 200,000 people in the US).

Children under the age of five are disproportionately affected: they make up 50% of cases, 30% of whom will die before the age of five, according to one report. In the UK alone, 6,000 children are born each year with "syndromes without a name" (Swanis).