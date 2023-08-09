Failed Clinical Trials Don’t Always Spell Doom for a New Drug. Here’s Why

(STAT News) – When a clinical trial readout for what seemed a promising drug comes back negative, investors often contemplate jumping ship and companies wonder if continuing to pursue regulators’ approval is worth the trouble. But while a failed trial might be bad news, it isn’t always an automatic deal killer for a new drug, as clinical trials analyst and consultant Frank David explains in STAT’s latest report, “Failed trial, successful drug: how a negative readout can still lead to FDA approval.” (Read More)