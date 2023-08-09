Study Mapping How SARS-CoV-2 Disrupts Mitochondria Suggests a Cause for Long Covid

(STAT News) – In yet another example of Covid’s seemingly limitless reach into our bodies, new research maps out how the SARS-CoV-2 virus disrupts mitochondria, the power plants in all our cells. The extent of the damage, spanning the lungs, heart, liver, kidneys, and brain, could potentially be one explanation for the lengthy list of persistent symptoms of long Covid, from fatigue to brain fog. (Read More)