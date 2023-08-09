Long-Term Use of Some Acid Reflux Drugs Linked to Higher Dementia Risk

(UPI) – Long-term use of acid reflux medications called proton pump inhibitors may increase the risk of dementia, according to a new study published Wednesday. This research was published in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. While the study shows an association between acid reflux drugs and dementia, it does not prove that the drugs cause the general decline in function that impairs the ability to do everyday activities, the authors noted. (Read More)