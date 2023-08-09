Study Shows Autistic People Are More Likely to Engage in Self-Harm–But Not Because of Autism

(STAT News) – Autistic people are at a much higher risk of self-harm leading to emergency care or suicide, according to a recent study published in JAMA Network Open. In particular, the study found, autistic females had an 83% increased risk of self-harm compared to non-autistic females, while for males, the increased risk compared to non-autistic individuals was 47%. Although a diagnosis of autism appears to significantly increase the risk of self-harm or suicide, the heightened risk was not linked to autism itself. (Read More)