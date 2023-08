Generative AI Is Making Companies Even More Thirsty for Your Data

(Wired) – The problem with Zoom’s effort to grab more data is that it reflects the broad state of affairs when it comes to our personal data. Many tech companies already profit from our information, and many of them like Zoom are now on the hunt for ways to source more data for generative AI projects. And yet it is up to us, the users, to try to police what they are doing. (Read More)