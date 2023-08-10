Hospitals and Clinics Are Now Among America’s Most Dangerous Workplaces

(Axios) – Health care workers are increasingly being assaulted or shot on the job, making hospitals and clinics among the most dangerous workplaces in America. The big picture: Violence was a serious problem before COVID-19 — the field suffered more nonfatal injuries from workplace assaults than any other profession, even law enforcement, per the Associated Press — and pandemic stressors like backlash against public health measures have made matters worse. The combustible situation not only can disrupt patient care but help fuel alarming levels of burnout among the pandemic-fatigued health care workforce.