The AI Nanny in Your Baby’s Future

(Wall Street Journal) – AI teddy bears could respond in personalized ways to baby coos and toddler questions. Computer-assisted “nannies” who never tire of reading the same book over and over would make bedtime a breeze. Advanced nursery versions of Alexa could sing and teach favorite songs on demand, play games and even deduce why a baby is crying.

Like innovations of the past generation, these tools will leverage technology to engage children and save parents time and stress. Unlike previous tools, however, there is reason to worry that, because of their sophistication in mimicking human behavior, AI childcare devices may alter the way that infants and toddlers process their experience of the world. (Read More)