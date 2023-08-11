Insurers Won’t Cover New Alzheimer’s Treatment for Some Customers

(Associated Press) – Some private insurers are balking at paying for the first drug fully approved to slow mental decline in Alzheimer’s patients. Insurers selling coverage in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York, among other states, told The Associated Press they won’t cover Leqembi with insurance offered on the individual market and through employers because they still see the $26,000-a-year drug as experimental. (Read More)