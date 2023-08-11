Hospital Bosses Love A.I. Doctors and Nurses Are Worried.

(The Washington Post) – Researchers are also working to translate generative AI, which backs tools that can create words, sounds and text, into a hospital setting. Mount Sinai has deployed a group of AI specialists to develop medical tools in-house, which doctors and nurses are testing in clinical care. Transcription software completes billing paperwork; chatbots help craft patient summaries.

But the advances are triggering tension among front-line workers, many of whom fear the technology comes at a strong cost to humans. They worry about the technology making wrong diagnoses, revealing sensitive patient data and becoming an excuse for insurance and hospital administrators to cut staff in the name of innovation and efficiency. Most of all, they say software can’t do the work of a human doctor or nurse. (Read More)