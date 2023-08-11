Bird Flu Researchers Turn to Finland’s Mink Farms, Tracking a Virus with Pandemic Potential

(STAT News) – The research team, decked out in full PPE, was witnessing the toll of the spread of a highly pathogenic avian influenza, H5N1, which has reached nearly every corner of the globe in recent years and decimated untold millions of birds, domestic and wild. But the virus hasn’t been restricted to birds. It is now causing outbreaks among mammals at a scale previously unseen, including in the past month at a number of Finnish fur farms, home to mink, foxes, and raccoon dogs. (Read More)