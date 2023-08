1 in 3 U.S. Hospitals Severely Affected by Drug Shortages, Survey Finds

(NBC News) – About 1 in 3 hospitals say they’ve either skipped, delayed or prescribed less medication to patients than was needed because of the supply gaps, according to a survey published Thursday by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, a group that tracks U.S. drug shortages. Almost all hospitals in the survey say patient care is affected in some way. (Read More)