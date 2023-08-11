A Blood Test That Screens for Cancer: Does It Do More Harm Than Good?

(KFF Health News) – Galleri, priced at $949, is the first of a wave of so-called multi-cancer early-detection (MCED) tests, which analyze DNA fragments in the blood for abnormalities associated with cancer. Grail, the Menlo Park-based biotech company that created Galleri, says it checks more than a million specific DNA sites for cancer signals and can identify more than 50 types of cancer, including cervical, colon, breast, and prostate. More than a dozen prospective rivals are developing their own cancer-screening products.

The medical community, however, has yet to come to a consensus on the value of MCED tests. The notion of broadly screening seemingly healthy people has raised alarms among those who already lament the American medical system’s penchant for overtesting and, often, overtreating patients based on test results. (Read More)