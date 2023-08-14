Hackers Explore Ways to Misuse AI in Major Security Test

(Axios) – Generative AI’s security vulnerabilities — and how we get ahead of them — are about to become the tech and policy world’s top priorities after this past weekend’s largest security test of large language models revealed just how diverse the problems already are. Driving the news: Nearly 2,500 hackers spent the weekend at the DEF CON conference’s AI Village poking and probing some of the most popular large language models for flaws. (Read More)