Playing Football Linked with Higher Odds of Parkinson’s Disease

August 14, 2023

(Axios) – Men who play organized football have higher odds of developing Parkinson’s disease or Parkinson’s-like symptoms, researchers wrote Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open. Why it matters: While plenty of attention has been focused on the long-term effects of head injuries in professional football, this study highlights a previously undocumented risk that exists even for those playing at the amateur level who make up the majority of those playing the game. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Neuroethics, News

Ad