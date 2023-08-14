Playing Football Linked with Higher Odds of Parkinson’s Disease

(Axios) – Men who play organized football have higher odds of developing Parkinson’s disease or Parkinson’s-like symptoms, researchers wrote Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open. Why it matters: While plenty of attention has been focused on the long-term effects of head injuries in professional football, this study highlights a previously undocumented risk that exists even for those playing at the amateur level who make up the majority of those playing the game. (Read More)