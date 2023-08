Kim Kardashian Sparks Debate on the Benefits of Full-Body MRI Scans

(STAT News) – Kardashian’s Instagram post this week about Prenuvo, which sells full-body MRI scans that can run in the thousands of dollars, has renewed a long-running debate about whether the tests are actually valuable or just run the risk of clogging hospitals with false positives and unnecessary follow-ups from wealthy and largely healthy patients. (Read More)